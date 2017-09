I’m happy to announce that Indigo Rain is available as an ebook from Bad Dog Books, in both Mobi (Kindle) and EPUB formats. Bad Dog’s ebooks are DRM-free, and Indigo Rain features all three of Sabretoothed Ermine’s interior illustrations.

Indigo Rain product page

It’ll be available through Amazon and other outlets eventually, but for now it’s a Bad Dog exclusive.

(Originally published at Coyote Prints)