Ursa Major Award nominations

It’s that time of year again. And again, this year I have things eligible for nomination! Unlike past years, I have no longer works, but I have two short stories.

The first story is “Tow,” from The Furry Future anthology and now available to read online. If you’d like to buy the full anthology—and it’s got a few terrific stories in it—you can read more about it and find links on my for sale page.

The second story is “Fixer,” from Inhuman Acts. While the full story isn’t online (the anthology’s pretty new), you can read an excerpt in my post from last September—and, again, you can buy the anthology by following links from my for sale page. (Both anthologies are available in print from the publisher and Amazon, Kindle ebook from Amazon, and DRM-free ebook from Bad Dog Books.)

Last but not least, Teagan Gavet’s cover for The Furry Future is also eligible for an Ursa Major! It’s terrific artwork, and I’d say that even if it wasn’t an illustration of Gail, the protagonist of both “Tow” and Kismet. (But it is, which makes it that much more awesome.)