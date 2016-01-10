Watts (chipotle) wrote,
Watts
chipotle

Further Confusion 2016

As I have been for the past several years, I’m serving as Further Confusion’s writing track lead, and I’m also on several panels. Here’s my schedule:

Day Time Panel
Friday 11:00 AM Telling a New Story
Friday 1:00 PM Power and Privilege in an Anthropomorphic World
Friday 5:00 PM Furry Writers’ Guild Reading
Friday 9:30 PM Furry Writers’ Guild Meet & Greet
Sunday 11:00 AM Brainstorming in Real Time

Yes, Friday looks booked pretty solid, doesn’t it? At the FWG reading panel, I’m going to be reading a scene from Kismet, my upcoming science fiction novel. I’m not quite sure which scene yet, which makes this all kind of exciting.

When I’m not on panels, I tend to be wandering around the convention space, or camped out with a laptop in a relatively public area. Unfortunately, FC doesn’t have a central bar area, which would be the natural habitat of most writers such as myself—although the chances are that I’ll visit one of the excellent bars very close to the hotel more than once. (Albeit not with the laptop in tow. Probably.)

(Originally posted at Coyote Prints)

