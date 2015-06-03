Going Concerns nominated for a Coyotl

While I'm going to be trying to get back into blogging a little more here, now that I've gotten a spiffy new setup on Coyote Prints and what I hope will prove to be a more user-friendly blogging editor setup based around BBEdit, this is just a quick update. My novella "Going Concerns" has been nominated for a Coyotl Award, the writing award from the Furry Writers' Guild. Voting is open until mid-August. This is a really good batch of nominees---I've always been inclined to wave the "furry literature" flag around, granted, but if this group isn't going to convince people there's some great stuff being written with anthropomorphic animal characters, both from within the fandom and without, I'm not sure what will.

And! In honor of the nomination, I'm making "Going Concerns" free online. I'm hoping the story may end up being the first of a series of novellas with those characters, although I don't have anything to announce about that...yet.

Right now the story's available exclusively on my web site, although I'll likely post it to the popular archive sites as time permits. (Frankly it's a lot easier to post to my own site, and it's probably a lot more readable here...)

http://cprints.ranea.org/going-concerns/

(Originally posted at Coyote Prints)