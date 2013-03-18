A Gift of Fire, A Gift of Blood

in a galaxy far, far away

The text is, of course, the same on all of the sites, so if one of them is Your Favorite Site, great. If you don't have a clear preference I'd suggest SoFurry, which has a notably better reading experience than the other two sites. (While Weasyl gives stories better treatment than FA does, they're clearly second bananas at both sites. it's just that FA has no first bananas.)



Once the serial is finished I'll probably write about the changes I made and why (there are no changes to the actual plot, I promise), and I have vague handwavy plans to produce an ebook version after that that may have some kind of exclusive something added to entice you to buy it (although I hope "I like this story and would like to show that by giving you a couple bucks" will be a bit of a reason on its own!).