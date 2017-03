The talented Sabretoothed Ermine has put up the cover and one of the three interior illustrations for “Indigo Rain” on her Fur Affinity page.

“Silver Bells at Sunset,” the color cover piece

“Private Dance,” a somewhat racy interior piece

Those pieces not entirely coincidentally illustrate scenes from the two preview bits I’ve published.

Part 1:

Part 2:

The novella will be available in print from FurPlanet and premiering at Further Confusion 2013.

